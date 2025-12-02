Scott McTominay makes history by emulating Cristiano Ronaldo with award win - as ‘Queen of Italy’ girlfriend Cam Reading joins Napoli star at glitzy ceremony

McTominay hit 12 goals in Serie A last season, breaking Denis Law’s 63-year record for most efforts by a Scot in a single campaign - with another former United star being passed there. He landed several prestigious prizes at the end of a memorable season.

Alongside the domestic gongs which came his way, McTominay also became the first Scotsman in 38 years to be nominated for the Ballon d’Or. He ended up finishing 18th in the Golden Ball vote.

He has since gone on to help Scotland qualify for the 2026 World Cup, netting a stunning overhead kick in a must-win meeting with Denmark, and will be gracing the grandest of sporting stages at international level next summer.

McTominay will head to that tournament as the reigning Serie A player of the year. He has become the first Scot to win that award and follows in the footsteps of illustrious former title holders such as Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic, Kaka, Francesco Totti and Zinedine Zidane.

McTominay said when collecting his prize: “Coming to Napoli was an easy choice. I came to the right place. It’s sensational, it’s incredible to be here and win this award. Thank you to everyone, the team, the staff, and my team-mates. My bond with Napoli is special; there are so many special places here.”