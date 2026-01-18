Sadio Mane urged to reverse retirement decision on verge of AFCON final as Senegal's ex-Liverpool star 'represents Africa and the world'

Mane has scored two goals and provided three assists in North Africa this winter, including the key strike in their semi-final win over Egypt in midweek. The 33-year-old netted late on in a narrow 1-0 victory to end Mohamed Salah's hopes of winning AFCON for the first time in his career.

The former Liverpool man praised his ex-teammate and Egypt following the victory, saying: "I pay tribute to Egypt of course and as I always said, Egypt is for me the best ever team in Africa. Today they showed it again. Wow. What a team. It was not easy for us and we expect that because it's Africa Cup and we're travelling but we keep patient, facing these great players, especially Mo Salah, one of the best players in the world.

"Of course he always gives his best for the team, unfortunate for him today as well. I just want to say this is part of football."

And Sunday's final against Morocco is set to be Mane's last outing for Senegal having previously suggested he'll hang up his boots after the tournament. "We know how to play the final. A final is meant to be won. I will be very happy to play my last AFCON final, to enjoy it and to make my country win," Mane added in the week.

Senegal boss Pape Thiaw has, however, pleaded with Mane to continue playing for the national team, claiming the Al-Nassr forward "represents Africa".