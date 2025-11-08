AFP
'The tip of the iceberg' - Ruben Amorim admits Man Utd 'still have a lot to do' after Tottenham draw
- AFP
United rescued a late point at Tottenham
United went ahead on the half hour mark at Tottenham through Premier League Player of the Month for October Bryan Mbeumo, who was on hand to head Amad Diallo's cross past Guglielmo Vicario. Amorim's side went in at the break ahead, prompting the home fans to boo the players off as they looked to improve upon their dire home league form.
Spurs were level in the 84th minute as substitute Mathys Tel saw his effort deflect past Senne Lammens, the Belgian having denied both Cristian Romero and Joao Palhinha earlier in the second half as Thomas Frank's side pushed for an equaliser. And the north London side thought they'd won it in second half injury time as Wilson Odobert's effort came off Richarlison's head and past Lammens.
However, United drew level in the 95th minute as De Ligt rose highest at the back post to meet Bruno Fernandes' corner to rescue a point for the visitors.
'We have a lot to do'
While pleased with the result, Amorim believes his United side 'have a lot to do' as they look to build upon Saturday's stalemate. "During the game we felt like the three points were there to take home. But then with everything that happened, Harry Maguire and Casemiro coming off and conceding two goals... we scored again and it's a point," Amorim told TNT Sports after the game.
"When you cannot win you don't lose, once again we did that. We have so much to grow as a team, because today was our day to win this game. We need to look at ourselves, we were not pressing with the same intensity, we felt comfortable but we need to understand that if we had more bravery we kill the game. But sometimes this happens, you have a better first half than second.
"We believe in our capacity to score goals until the last minute. It's a little frustration, but also pride at the response of the players at the response to second goal of Tottenham.
"This is the tip of the iceberg, we are at the beginning of becoming a strong team, so we have a lot to do."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- Getty Images Sport
Amorim praises Lammens after draw
Amorim also praised Lammens following the draw at Spurs. The Belgian could do little to prevent Tel and Richarlison from scoring a quickfire debut but managed smart stops to prevent Romero and Palhinha from scoring early after the restart.
"He is doing really well, he understands in a game a lot of things can happen, but as a goalkeeper you have to move on. It's a like a new game every time the ball is on the pitch," Amorim said of the summer signing.
And on Benjamin Sesko, who took a knock after a fine last ditch Micky van de Ven tackle, the United boss added: "We have to see, we think he has a problem but let's see."
United looking to extend unbeaten run vs Everton
United's 2-2 draw with Tottenham means they are now unbeaten in five heading into the international break, though have drawn their last two at Nottingham Forest and Spurs. They return to domestic duties later this month with the welcome of Everton, before travelling to Crystal Palace at the end of November.
Tottenham, meanwhile, face a testing trip to north London rivals Arsenal when they return to league action in two weeks' time. Frank will hope to recover key men for the North London Derby as the Dane looks to improve upon a run of two wins in their last seven Premier League outings, both victories of which came away from home as Spurs beat Leeds and Everton, respectively.
Advertisement