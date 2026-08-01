'He was the toughest player I faced' - Romario pays tribute to AC Milan and Italy legend Franco Baresi

Writing on his Instagram account, Romario expressed his grief at the passing of the iconic defender while recalling their fierce battles on the pitch: "Guys, today football woke up a lot sadder with the death of Franco Baresi.

"When I was playing for PSV Eindhoven, I faced Milan twice, and I could already tell that Baresi was incredible. Then we met again in the 1994 World Cup Final, one of the most important matches of our lives."

The former Barcelona striker, who suffered a 4-0 defeat against Milan in the 1994 European Cup final while Baresi was suspended, went on to deliver the ultimate compliment to the Italian legend: "I can say it without a single doubt, he was the toughest player I faced in my career."



