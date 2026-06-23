Roma fans petition against Mason Greenwood transfer as Marseille forward branded 'one of the most divisive figures in modern football'

Roma have been strongly linked with a move to sign Greenwood in a €50 million (£43m/$57m) deal. Marseille reportedly need to sell players to comply with financial regulations, despite Greenwood registering 48 goals in 81 appearances for the French side. Roma require attacking reinforcements, but this potential move has left the fanbase divided.

Greenwood previously scored 35 goals in 129 games for Manchester United, and added 10 goals in 36 matches during a loan spell at Getafe. Despite these sporting merits, supporters have launched a petition today to stop Roma from completing the transfer, gaining close to 500 signatures on its first day.