Roberto Carlos insists Brazil 'will improve a lot' with Neymar back on the pitch & predicts World Cup final run

The 2002 World Cup winner is confident that Brazil's level will rise significantly once their talisman returns from the sidelines. Despite an indifferent start to the group stages that saw them draw with Morocco and beat Haiti, the former Real Madrid defender insists that a place in the showpiece event is within reach for the five-time champions. While the team have not yet hit top gear, the presence of 34-year-old Neymar is seen as the missing piece of the puzzle.

“We haven't managed to play our best football yet, but, little by little, as we always say in world championships, improving. With the return of Neymar, we don't know how he will play, but I think Brazil will improve a lot with Neymar,” Roberto Carlos told Kun Aguero on the Casa del Kunshow.

"Vinicius is at the peak of his form. The coach is now keeping an eye on Matheus Cunha, Endrick... The defense is solid with Marquinhos and Gabriel. In short, little by little we are building the best Brazilian team to go as far as possible."

He added: “With this team, if we continue to improve, we can reach the final. Or at least, after so many years, play a final again, which would be important for our country.”