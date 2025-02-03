Revealed: Where Annie Kilner really was for Kyle Walker’s AC Milan derby debut – with England star’s wife accused of skipping Rossoneri bow following more Lauryn Goodman drama
Annie Kilner has faced accusations of missing Kyle Walker’s debut for AC Milan, but it is claimed that she slipped into San Siro “via the back doors”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Experienced defender on loan at San Siro
- Family has joined him in Italy for new adventure
- Wife and kids did experience derby with Inter