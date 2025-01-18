Omar Marmoush Eintracht Frankfurt 2024Getty Images
Mitchell Fretton

Revealed: When Omar Marmoush will arrive at Man City to complete blockbuster €80m transfer as medical is scheduled

O. MarmoushManchester CityTransfersPremier LeagueBundesligaEintracht Frankfurt

Omar Marmoush is set to have his Manchester City medical on Monday before being unveiled as their new striker.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Marmoush waved goodbye to Frankfurt on Friday
  • Set to join Erling Haaland at Manchester City
  • Will undergo medical on Monday
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱