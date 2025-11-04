Getty Images
Revealed: Virgil van Dijk contacted Real Madrid over free transfer before signing Liverpool contract as Spanish giants opted to pursue Dean Huijsen instead
Van Dijk's wish to play for Madrid
According to Spanish outlet AS, Madrid were reportedly unconvinced about signing Van Dijk due to concerns over his age and the serious ACL injury he suffered in 2020. Despite having a contract extension offer on the table from Liverpool last season, the Dutch defender was keen on a move to the Spanish giants and offered his services to them through his agents. Van Dijk’s desire to join Madrid saw him turn down approaches from several other clubs, with Al-Hilal offering a lucrative deal.
However, Madrid ultimately choose instead to sign young defender Huijsen from Bournemouth as part of their long-term defensive planning. With Madrid no longer an option, Van Dijk eventually accepted Liverpool’s two-year contract extension.
Van Dijk's glorious career at Liverpool
Van Dijk joined Liverpool from Southampton in January 2018 for what was then a world record fee for a defender. Since his arrival, Van Dijk has made 333 appearances for the club, scoring 30 goals. The Dutchman has been a key figure under both Jurgen Klopp and current manager Arne Slot, helping Liverpool secure major trophies including two Premier League titles, one Champions League and one FA Cup. His influence goes beyond team success, as he redefined the role of a modern defender with his consistency, positioning, and reading of the game.
Individually, Van Dijk was named UEFA Men’s Player of the Year for the 2018–19 season and finished second to Lionel Messi in the 2019 Ballon d’Or rankings, recognition of his outstanding performances and immense contribution to Liverpool’s rise to the top of European football.
Van Dijk in for criticism amid Liverpool struggles
Liverpool have struggled for consistency this season despite retaining Van Dijk and investing heavily during a major summer transfer window. The Reds began the campaign strongly, winning seven consecutive matches across all competitions, but their form has since dipped sharply. A series of poor performances has raised concerns about the team’s balance and defensive stability. Their slump was highlighted by six defeats in seven games, including four consecutive losses to Crystal Palace, Galatasaray, Chelsea and Manchester United in the Premier League and Champions League. The disappointing run has cast doubt over Liverpool’s ability to challenge for major honours despite their strong start and talented squad.
The recent results have drawn criticism towards Van Dijk, with United legend Wayne Rooney questioning his leadership. Rooney said: "Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, they've signed new deals but I don't think they've really led that team this season.
"I think body language tells you a lot, and I think we're seeing slightly different body language from the two of them. They are the top two players in that team and if their body language is not right, that affects everyone else."
Meanwhile, Real Madrid sit comfortably at the top of La Liga, five points clear of rivals Barcelona following their recent 2-1 victory in El Clasico. Xabi Alonso’s side have been in exceptional form, losing only once across all competitions this season. Their success has been built on a solid defensive foundation, boasting the best record in La Liga with just 10 goals conceded. The signing of Huijsen has proven instrumental, further strengthening Madrid’s already resilient backline.
Liverpool facing Madrid test
Liverpool will host Real Madrid at Anfield in the Champions League today. Van Dijk will be aiming to help turn Liverpool’s form around and silence his critics with a big performance and a crucial win over Madrid.
