Vinicius Junior Brazil 2024Getty
Chris Burton

Revealed: Vinicius Junior in line for unbelievable Al-Ahli contract that would make Real Madrid star highest-paid athlete in the world ahead of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo & MLB icon

Vinicius JuniorSaudi Pro LeagueTransfersReal MadridAl AhliLaLigaLionel MessiCristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has not ruled out a transfer to Saudi Arabia, GOAL has learned, and could become the world’s highest-paid athlete.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Audacious approach from the Middle East
  • Brazilian forward willing to listen to offer
  • Records must be smashed in order to do deal
Article continues below