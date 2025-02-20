Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2025Getty
Chris Burton

Revealed: Referee beat MLS stars to Lionel Messi shirt request – with match official landing prized memento after braving freezing -22C temperatures in Kansas City

L. MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFCONCACAF Champions CupSporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami CFSporting Kansas City

Lionel Messi is accustomed to fielding shirt swap requests, but saw the match referee ask for his jersey during a freezing meeting with Sporting KC.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Inter Miami in Champions Cup action
  • Temperature dropped well below freezing
  • Official made a point of asking for No.10 jersey
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches