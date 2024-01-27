Revealed: Chelsea wanted to hire Jurgen Klopp during Roman Abramovich era - but departing Liverpool boss refused to work under Russian oligarch

Peter McVitie
Jurgen Klopp LiverpoolGetty
ChelseaLiverpoolPremier LeagueJuergen Klopp

Chelsea attempted to hire Jurgen Klopp before he was appointed Liverpool coach but the German was not interested in take over at Stamford Bridge.

  • Klopp was wanted by Chelsea
  • Coach not interested in job
  • German beat Blues nine times

