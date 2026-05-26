Revealed: Why stunning Bruno Fernandes to Tottenham transfer move collapsed

Speaking on The Diary Of A CEO podcast, Fernandes said negotiations with Tottenham had progressed significantly before Sporting decided to keep him. The midfielder also admitted he was eager to move because of his long-standing ambition to play in the Premier League.

"Yeah, I spoke with Tottenham, and we were very close to getting an agreement done," Fernandes admitted. "Then, in the last two days of the market, Sporting just said, 'We're not going to sell him. We're going to keep him because we need him.

"Yes, because I wanted to play in the Premier League, because for me it is the best league in the world. It's the most competitive one. It's the one that I think when you grow up, you dream to play for you know, like full stadiums, top clubs, top players.

"Obviously, I was lucky enough that my dream club to play in England was Man United, and obviously, Tottenham at the time was the option I had, and I was very, very happy to join them because they showed me the process that they were going through."