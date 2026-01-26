Revealed: Barcelona's two options to replace Robert Lewandowski as Hansi Flick's side step up search for successor

Lewandowski has excelled since moving to Barcelona from Bayern Munich in 2022, netting 78 goals in 119 league appearances. However, the Polish hitman has struggled due to injury this season, which has restricted the striker to just eight league starts.

While some wish to retain Lewandowski's services, the forward having scored nine goals across 812 minutes of action, the likelihood is that the Poland international departs the Liga giants once his Barcelona contract ends later this year. And the Spanish giants have identified two striker targets to take on the number nine shirt once the former Bayern and Borussia Dortmund forward departs, according to ESPN.

Current Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who is up for re-election in March, is supposedly "still dreaming" of signing Julian Alvarez this summer. The Argentine has long been linked with a move to the defending champions, but a deal to sign the Atletico Madrid forward is expected to be complicated with the Madrid giants likely to demand upwards of €100m (£86m) to cash in on Alvarez.

The 25-year-old has also flattered to deceive for Atleti this season having scored just seven times in Spain's top tier this term. Additionally, Barcelona would face competition from Premier League leaders Arsenal should Los Colchoneros entertain a summer sale.