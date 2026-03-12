Retire or join Lionel Messi in MLS? ‘Truly massive’ Neymar future claim made by World Cup-winning ex-Brazi international Kleberson

Neymar is still hoping to earn a place in Brazil’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, as his country’s 79-goal all-time leading scorer. If he graces that competition, while rediscovering form and fitness at club level, then there is every reason to believe that an iconic career will be extended.

It could be that he heads to United States, with World Cup-winning fellow countryman Kleberson - speaking in association with the AceOdds Best Bet Calculator - telling GOAL when asked if he sees Neymar playing somewhere in 2027: “Neymar has gone through so many tough moments in his life, He has had so many injuries and he tried to come back to play football. All these injuries doesn`t help him, but also his life outside of the football pitch doesn`t really help him. He has so much stuff going on, also speaking on the commercial aspect. He tries really hard, but after the surgery it has been tough to take care of his body. Obviously, the World Cup is probably too soon for him.

“But we will have to remember that we are speaking about Neymar. Neymar, even at 70 or 80%, is a fantastic footballer. He is not a guy who needs to be on 100% to play on a good level. I don`t really see many other players with his qualities. He is the only player, maybe Ronaldinho as well, who can play like this. I think he is the only one right now.

“The injury has put him and his career down, but I really don`t think he will retire. I think he can come to the MLS to play. Playing in Brazil has been tough for him, because there is a lot of pressure on his shoulders. People are expecting him to be the Neymar version of 2010. But he is getting old now and he has a different life. I hope he can continue playing and doing well for Brazil. I think it would be great to see him in the MLS.”