Relief for Liverpool! Trent Alexander-Arnold avoids serious injury after being forced off against Aston Villa with Man City showdown on the horizon - but defender will sit out England duty
Trent Alexander-Arnold has avoided serious injury and is expected to be back in action before Liverpool's clash with Manchester City.
- Trent won't feature for England
- Did not suffer serious injury
- Expected to be back before Man City clash