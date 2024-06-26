First relegation battle for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney?! Supercomputer predicts Wrexham will face turbulent season in League One - but the outlook is much brighter for Tom Brady's Birmingham
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham have been predicted to be dragged into a League One relegation battle in 2024-25 by a supercomputer.
- League One fixtures for 2024-25 released
- Wrexham predicted to avoid relegation
- Birmingham tipped to win the league