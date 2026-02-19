Real Madrid reveal UEFA 'collaboration' as club continue to support Vinicius Junior investigation

A knockout phase play-off clash between Spanish and Portuguese giants was halted for 10 minutes early in the second half. Vinicius had registered the only goal of the game in the 50th minute, as he crashed a shot from just inside the penalty area into the top corner.

Celebrations carried out in front of angry home supporters led to initial clashes between Benfica and Real Madrid players, with Vinicius being left stunned when he was shown a yellow card.

He eventually returned to the halfway line, as he lined up with Prestianni in close proximity, but rushed towards match referee Francois Letexier before play could get back underway and alleged that he had been subjected to racist abuse.

The match officials followed UEFA protocols, as proceedings were put on hold, with plenty of heated debates and finger pointing taking place. European football’s governing body announced after the final whistle had sounded that an investigation into what went on would be opened.