Huge Kylian Mbappe injury scare for Real Madrid as star striker misses training ahead of pivotal Champions League clash with Man City
Mbappe a surprise absentee from training
Alonso made no mention of any injury to Mbappe in his press conference ahead of the City game, but in the training session that followed it, reporters noted that the striker was absent along with midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.
Spanish radio station Cadena Cope reported that Mbappe had suffered an injury in his left leg, making him a serious doubt for the game with City.
Injury spells more pain for Alonso
Mbappe has been Madrid's standout player this season, with 25 goals across La Liga and the Champions League, plus four assists. He is also on course to break Cristiano Ronaldo's record for the most goals for Real in a calendar year. The Frenchman has been responsible for half of the team's goals in the Spanish top flight and a remarkable 75% of their goals in Europe's top competition, netting a stunning four strikes in his last continental outing against Olympiacos.
Alonso is under huge pressure following Madrid's dismal 2-0 defeat at home to Celta Vigo on Sunday, which also saw Alvaro Carreras and Fran Garcia sent off and key defender Eder Militao hobble off with a muscle injury that is set to keep him out for up to four months. The result left Real trailing Barcelona by four points in the title race, while they have won just two of their last seven games in all competitions.
Mbappe-Haaland showdown at risk
With Mbappe having scored 25 goals for Madrid and Erling Haaland on 20 strikes in 20 games for City, the game was expected to be a showdown between the two most ferocious strikers in Europe, who are also set to face off in the World Cup next year when France take on Norway.
Mbappe ran riot when Madrid met City in last season's competition, scoring a hat-trick in a 3-1 win at the Bernabeu in the second leg of the knockout play-off and also netting in the 3-2 victory in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium. Haaland struck twice in the first leg but missed the second leg due to injury and has failed to score in his previous two visits to the Spanish capital.
"At the end of the day, we must defend as a unit and show serious defensive commitment," said Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. "We're up against a top side with Haaland, and his current form is unbelievable. If we play at our best level, we can win this game. We will talk about the game plan with the coach now.
"We have a lot of injured players in defence, but we have a lot of players who can perform at a high level in that position. They're an excellent team, especially on the ball. They like to have the ball, and we'll have to be very compact both when we defend and when we have the ball to create chances."
Guardiola could seal Alonso's fate
Alonso faced several questions about his uncertain future at Madrid in the press conference and there is speculation that defeat to City and his former coach Guardiola - with whom he spent two years at Bayern Munich - could see him sacked just seven months into succeeding Carlo Ancelotti in the Bernabeu hotseat.
Alonso put on a brave face amid the questioning and insisted he maintains a good relationship with the squad and with the club's hierarchy. "We are all in the same boat," Alonso said. "We have to go through positive and negative times. We need to believe the next game is an opportunity and tomorrow we have a very exciting game for all of us, and we need to keep our eyes open to have that energy so the Bernabeu enjoys what it sees. Communication [with the board] is constant. We are united, we are all together in this and I have a good relationship with them."
Tchouameni also declared that the players backed the coach and said it was up to them to improve their recent run of poor results. He said: "If we don't win games, it's because we have to do things better with and without the ball, with commitment from everyone and play better in defence and attack. We hope to improve and win more games because what's happening now cannot go on."
"We're all together. If we want to win games, we all have to fight, coach and team in the same direction. It's us who are on the pitch, and we have to do things better out there. We have a good opportunity to change the dynamic and pick up more points in the Champions League."
