Perez has made a sensational declaration regarding Real Madrid’s transfer activity, stating that Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate will be a Los Blancos player next season if he retains his presidency. The deal would see the 27-year-old French international move to the Spanish capital as a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Anfield.

In an interview with Diario AS, Perez expressed his confidence, saying: “We’re working on all these signings. I can assure you that if I remain president of Real Madrid, one of the world’s top defenders, Konate, will be playing for Real Madrid from next season onwards. And he won’t be the only top defender to join us if I stay at the helm of Real Madrid.”

The president also confirmed that Jose Mourinho is the man chosen to lead the team from the dugout, noting: “Mourinho is one of the world’s great coaches and he was very important for Real Madrid during his time with us. He was the coach of that famous record breaking league season. He brought the team to very high levels of competitiveness and that was very important for everything that was achieved afterwards. Mourinho and Konate are my first signings.”