AFP
Real Madrid's first signings CONFIRMED by Florentino Perez as he provides update on Vinicius Junior future
Perez confirms Konate capture and Mourinho return
Perez has made a sensational declaration regarding Real Madrid’s transfer activity, stating that Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate will be a Los Blancos player next season if he retains his presidency. The deal would see the 27-year-old French international move to the Spanish capital as a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Anfield.
In an interview with Diario AS, Perez expressed his confidence, saying: “We’re working on all these signings. I can assure you that if I remain president of Real Madrid, one of the world’s top defenders, Konate, will be playing for Real Madrid from next season onwards. And he won’t be the only top defender to join us if I stay at the helm of Real Madrid.”
The president also confirmed that Jose Mourinho is the man chosen to lead the team from the dugout, noting: “Mourinho is one of the world’s great coaches and he was very important for Real Madrid during his time with us. He was the coach of that famous record breaking league season. He brought the team to very high levels of competitiveness and that was very important for everything that was achieved afterwards. Mourinho and Konate are my first signings.”
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Contract details and Dumfries deal emerge
With official announcements imminent, reports suggest that the paperwork for these major moves is already complete. According to Fabrizio Romano, Konate signed a four-year contract on Wednesday night - a move seemingly confirmed by Aurelien Tchouameni, who liked Romano's post on social media. Konate, for his part, has already said an emotional goodbye to Liverpool fans, admitting it was time for a “new challenge and a new chapter” after failing to reach an agreement on an extension at Anfield. The former RB Leipzig defender is not the only high-profile arrival being touted. The same reports indicate that Inter star Denzel Dumfries is also set to join, having agreed to a contract with Real Madrid.
The Vinicius Junior situation
Amid the excitement over new faces, Perez also took the time to address the futures of current superstar Vinicius Junior. Despite rumors linking the Brazilian with moves elsewhere, the president was clear about the forward's intentions. “Vini is one of the best players in the world and he is delighted to be a Madrid player. He was decisive in winning the last two European Cups and he has one year left on his contract. There is still time, but I tell you Vinicius wants to stay at Madrid and I want him to stay,” he added.
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Election pressure and a new era
These bombshell announcements come just days before 100,000 club members are set to vote in the presidential election, where Perez faces a challenge from Enrique Riquelme - who recently claimed Erling Haaland wants to join the club, despite firm rebuttal from the striker's camp. As the club aims to recover from a trophy-less season, the promise of Konate, Dumfries, and a returning Mourinho serves as a powerful message to those heading to the polls.