Huge boost for Real Madrid as BOTH Kylian Mbappe & Jude Bellingham return to squad for Champions League clash with Man City

It remains unclear if Mbappe and Bellingham are yet fit enough to feature from the start, but the most likely scenario sees both of them beginning on the bench at the Etihad Stadium, ready to be deployed if City threaten to mount a dramatic comeback. For now, the mere sight of the pair in the squad serves as a warning to the rest of Europe that the record Champions League winners are back to full strength and ready to challenge in the later rounds of Europe's elite competition.