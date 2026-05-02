Real Madrid star tells Alvaro Arbeloa not to contact him again following ‘unpleasant’ meeting and ‘explosive row’

The situation at Valdebebas has reached breaking point, with a report from Marca claiming an "unpleasant face-to-face meeting" took place between Ceballos and Arbeloa. Tensions had been simmering for some time, but the former Arsenal man finally snapped after failing to feature in the first-team setup since returning from injury in April.

According to the report, the meeting was requested by Ceballos himself, but the report claims it quickly descended into an explosive row. Following the clash, the 29-year-old midfielder is said to have gone back to his team-mates and made it clear that he had requested Arbeloa does not contact him again. The relationship is now described as being beyond repair.