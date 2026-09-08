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RB Leipzig midfielder Ezechiel Banzuzi commits international future to DR Congo over Netherlands
Midfielder seals international switch
Leipzig midfielder Banzuzi has officially committed his international future to DR Congo, as reported by Voetbal International. The 21-year-old previously represented the Netherlands across several youth levels and earned five caps for Jong Oranje. While he received an approach from the Congolese national team manager back in March, the midfielder opted at the time to maintain his focus with the Dutch Under-21 setup.
- motivio
World Cup campaign impresses
His long-term pledge comes in the wake of an impressive summer for the Leopards, who featured at the 2026 World Cup across Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The African nation successfully navigated the group stage before bowing out to England in the knockout rounds. That historic tournament run proved decisive in securing the Leipzig midfielder's international allegiance for future qualifying campaigns.
Club career shows growth
The Zwijndrecht-born midfielder developed through the ranks at NAC Breda before continuing his progression in Belgium with OH Leuven. Following his transfer to Germany in the summer of 2025 on a deal running until June 2030, Banzuzi made 24 Bundesliga appearances in his debut campaign alongside two DFB-Pokal goals. He has started both league matches this season, having also found the net in a 6-0 cup victory over Eintracht Trier on August 22.
- motivio
Upcoming fixtures test Leipzig
Martin Demichelis' men quickly switch their attention to continental action, travelling to face Como in their Champions League opener on Thursday, September 10. After returning from Italy, Leipzig resume Bundesliga commitments at home to Hamburg three days later. Handling this congested run of fixtures will be Banzuzi's main objective for the club in the days ahead.
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