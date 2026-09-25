AFP
Raphinha handed Neymar's number 10 shirt as Brazil confirm squad numbers for Australia and India friendlies
A new era for the iconic number 10
The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has officially confirmed the squad numbers for their 26-man travelling party ahead of upcoming international friendlies. Raphinha takes over the legendary number 10 shirt synonymous with Neymar for over a decade, while Real Madrid prodigy Endrick inherits the number nine jersey from Matheus Cunha, who was not included for this international break. That tactical reshuffle signals a significant transition across the Selecao's forward line following the conclusion of their World Cup campaign.
- Sports Press Photo
Tactical evolution signals new hierarchy
Handing Raphinha an iconic jersey previously graced by legends like Pele and Ronaldinho underlines the Barcelona forward's growing importance to the national setup. The coaching staff view the 29-year-old as their primary creative catalyst to unlock opposition defences during an ongoing transition in on-pitch leadership. Meanwhile, entrusting Endrick with the centre-forward's shirt highlights a clear commitment to nurturing the teenager as Brazil's long-term spearhead.
Roster allocation reveals youthful core
Beyond the high-profile changes in attack, the squad numbers reinforce a broader youth movement within the national team. Rising star Estevao takes the number 11 shirt, while Vinicius Junior retains his customary number seven jersey. At the back, defensive stalwarts Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhaes keep shirts four and three respectively, with goalkeeper Hugo Souza assigned number one.
- AFP
Intercontinental tour presents testing itinerary
Carlo Ancelotti's side begin their tour against Australia in Townsville this Friday before facing the Socceroos again in Brisbane four days later. The intercontinental trip concludes with an encounter against India in Kolkata on Saturday, November 3. That demanding schedule provides the coaching staff with a crucial platform to test new tactical combinations ahead of future competitive fixtures.
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