From established Premier League stars to up and coming MLS prospects, there are plenty of talents to look out for in Paris

The Olympics are admittedly short on big names on the men's side. This is an U23 tournament, remember, and few clubs are willing to let their star players depart as part of the three overage exceptions granted to every team.

Still, there is enough depth and youth talent in world football to make this a competitive tournament. And while there aren't any Ballon d'Or contenders set to be strutting their stuff in Paris, this is an opportunity to get a glimpse at up-and-comers, and those who might one day be among the best.

France, for example, have named a squad packed full of young potential, and bolstered by classy veterans. Spain have pinched every young La Liga player available. And Argentina and the US have brought their fair share of talent, too.

GOAL ranks the top 10 men's players to watch at the Olympics.