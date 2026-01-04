Raheem Sterling ready to leave London as 'narrative' debunked over Chelsea outcast amid Crystal Palace, Fulham & West Ham interest

While West Ham and Fulham's respective pursuits of Sterling have been reported on for several days now, the Daily Mail now claim that the 31-year-old is a 'last resort' for Crystal Palace as well if they fail to bring in other targets. The Eagles are desperate to bolster their forward line this month and have already acquired Brennan Johnson from Tottenham in a £33.5 million ($45m) deal, while Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, who is also wanted by West Ham, is under consideration amid concerns over Jean-Philippe Mateta's long-term future amid interest from Manchester United.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner, who could leave the club in the summer when his contract expires, was critical of their summer transfer business following a window which saw them only bring in reserve goalkeeper Walter Benitez, backup wing-back Borna Sosa, young defender Jaydee Canvot, and Eberechi Eze replacement Yeremy Pino. However, he has since walked back on those comments, saying: "There is nobody to blame. I was quite harsh once when I said: 'OK, maybe we should have added one or two more players given the circumstances'. But like always, I am always looking in the mirror and asking: 'Could you have done better?'

"I think I should have had a better evaluation of the whole situation that I had in the summer."