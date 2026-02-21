Getty Images Sport
VIDEO: Puskas contender?! Newcastle U21 goalkeeper scores incredible goal from his own half
Newcastle picked up a seemingly routine 3-0 victory over Fulham at Whitley Park on Friday night, with Sean Neave and Michael Mill scoring the first and third goals respectively. However, it was the second strike of the night which unsurprisingly caught the eye of the wider football public, with goalkeeper Harris making a name for himself by smashing in an effort from well inside his own half.
To make things even better for the 19-year-old, who was on the bench for Newcastle's 6-1 win over Qarabag in the Champions League on Wednesday, he managed to stop Fulham from scoring to bag himself a clean sheet.
Newcastle coach: 'He’s telling everyone he meant it'
Harris will undoubtedly have been chuffed to bits with his strike, to the point where his team-mates are probably already sick of hearing about it.
“It’s just good to spread the goals around the team,” Magpies Under-21s interim coach Robbie Stockdale said after the game. “As soon as he struck the ball I thought that’s going to be close. I actually played in a game when the Tranmere goalkeeper scored in League One and it’s very rare. I’ve not seen it since then. He’s obviously telling everyone he meant it and he’s chuffed to bits. It’s just one of those things. He can strike a lovely ball, he had the wind behind him and he caught it flush. These things happen.”
Harris himself kept things short and sweet with his reaction, posting a video on Instagram alongside the caption: "Goal and a clean sheet."
Harris yet to make competitive Newcastle debut
Harris joined Newcastle's academy set-up in 2017 and was handed his Under-21s debut in an EFL Trophy match against Wrexham at just 16 years of age. He has so far had just one loan spell away from St James' Park, getting his first taste of senior football during a temporary spell with NIFL Premiership side Coleraine in the first half of the 2025-26 campaign. He kept seven clean sheets in 21 league appearances for the club.
Harris has played for the Newcastle first-team previously, appearing as a substitute during a May 2024 friendly against the A-League All Stars in Melbourne, and is also a winner of the Wor Jackie award, which is presented to Newcastle's best young player of the year.
Harris was named on the bench for the 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League at the end of January, though with both Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale ahead of him in the pecking order it's unlikely he'll make his competitive debut for Eddie Howe's side anytime soon.
Youngster joins host of goalscoring goalies in recent years
The goalscoring goalkeeper has become something of a phenomenon in recent years. Anatoliy Trubin shot to fame last month when he scored a last-gasp winner against Real Madrid, helping Benfica reach the Champions League knockout stage play-offs.
Lazio's Ivan Provedel also got on the scoresheet in the Champions League back in September 2023, equalising with a similarly dramatic header in the group stage. In the Premier League, Liverpool star Alisson Becker is the last goalkeeper to score, famously keeping the Reds' top-four hopes alive with a winner against West Bromwich Albion in 2021. Peter Schmeichel, Brad Friedel, Paul Robinson, Tim Howard and Asmir Begovic are the other shot-stoppers who have scored in the Premier League.
