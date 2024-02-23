Rafael Leao, Marcus Rashford and PSG's potential summer transfer targets to begin the post-Kylian Mbappe era

The Parisians may be losing a club legend, but they have plenty of options as they look to spend the surplus cash he'll leave behind

Kylian Mbapope's departure is not a good thing for Paris Saint-Germain. They will lose the club's all-time leading goalscorer, a global superstar, and the face of French football.

However, there is some solace to be found in the money that they can now spend to flesh out the side. With Mbappe's astronomical salary off the books, the Parisians are ready to spend big this summer in an ambitious rebuilding mission. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported that they are after a top-tier attacking player, midfielder, and perhaps a long-term centre-back replacement for Marquinhos.

As such, the rumour mill has immediately gone into overdrive, and so who are the players PSG are likely to be targeting once the transfer window opens this summer as they move on from Mbappe? GOAL breaks down 11 top options...