In a revealing discussion regarding the future of the game's top individual honors, Dembele has dismissed the notion that the upcoming race for the Ballon d'Or is a wide-open contest. While many pundits have pointed toward a variety of candidates following a summer of major international tournaments, Dembele is looking no further than his own dressing room in the French capital.

Dembele is the winner of that individual award in world football in 2025. Speaking to France Football about the identity of the next winner, the French international was unequivocal in his stance. "I don’t think this trophy is in doubt. I think it will stay in the hands of a Paris Saint-Germain player," Dembele stated,