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Furious PSG fans take legal action to fight shock Marseille travel ban
Fans fight Le Classique lockout
PSG's hardcore supporters are fighting back against a travel ban ahead of Sunday's crucial Ligue 1 trip to Marseille. The Collectif Ultras Paris have initiated legal proceedings in an attempt to overturn the government mandate restricting them from attending the biggest match in French football.
Local authorities enforced the blanket ban on away fans, citing the severe risk of violent clashes between the two fierce rival factions. Travelling supporters are frequently barred from high-risk fixtures in France. Because of this precedent, it remains highly unlikely that the PSG fans' legal challenge will prove successful.
- AFP
Demanding an end to bans
The frustrated PSG fan group confirmed they are taking their fight to the highest administrative court in France. They argue that consecutive authorities have failed to communicate properly with supporters over the past decade.
"We are asking our lawyer to bring an emergency procedure before the Council of State in order to contest the upcoming ministerial ban," the Collectif Ultras Paris confirmed in a statement.
"Since 2015, six prefects have succeeded one another, without any real dialogue ever being established with us. Eleven years of repeated bans cannot take the place of dialogue."
A history of deep hostility
According to ESPN, the French Interior ministry justified the latest travel restriction by pointing to a long history of deep hostility between the two fanbases. They highlighted specific violent incidents that occurred in Paris in February 2018. During that fixture—the most recent match attended by both sets of supporters—eight law enforcement officers sustained injuries.
The fierce rivalry between the two clubs, known universally as Le Classique, exploded in popularity during the 1990s as star players flooded into both squads.
- AFP
Crucial points on the line
Despite the ongoing off-field drama and the likely absence of travelling fans, Sunday's clash remains vital for both sides. Both teams have endured a poor start to the Ligue 1 season. Les Parisiens currently sit in seventh place after winning only one of their first four matches, while Marseille occupy 13th place.
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