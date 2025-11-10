PSG 'didn't need to play with 16 men' - Lyon accuse referee and assistants of siding with Ligue 1 giants as stoppage time red card and goal decide headline clash

Lyon’s technical director Matthieu Louis-Jean also voiced his frustrations at length, delivering a scathing assessment of the refereeing.

"I’d like to start by really congratulating the team. We saw a very good side of Olympique Lyonnais tonight. We’re very proud of our team’s performance," he said. "The coach had a great game too. The team caused PSG problems. Tonight, there’s extreme disappointment because we believe there were some significant refereeing errors. And once again, we’re completely baffled… Look, Illia Zabarnyi had a penalty. There’s a clear handball, in my opinion, we saw the replays. There’s a foul on Tanner Tessmann, he touches his knee. It’s blatant. At some point, I don’t know what to do. We tried everything. We talked. We discussed it with them. We even went to see them. But it continues. We don’t understand. There’s a real problem with consistency in the refereeing."

Louis-Jean further pointed out other controversial inconsistencies in Ligue 1 refereeing: "There was a red card for Monaco that is incomprehensible. At some point, we have to ask ourselves some questions. At some point, we're going to have to sit down and think about our refereeing. Because every weekend, it's not just us. I think all the Ligue 1 teams feel there are problems. Once again, I'm baffled. What needs to be done? What needs to be done to have fair refereeing every weekend in Ligue 1? We've seen these kinds of incidents in the past. I'll go back to the Rennes match, for example. We probably got some extra points. And this evening, once again, Mr. Bastien's refereeing was a disaster. No, I didn't see the referees after the match. Anyway, they never say anything. And on Monday, the week will start without any problems."

Lyon player Corentin Tolisso echoed the frustration, calling for more accountability: “We need better refereeing in general because there are mistakes every weekend. There’s no consistency or dialogue.”

Despite the controversy, PSG’s late win pushed them back to first place with 27 points, narrowly ahead of Marseille and Lens with 25 points each. Strasbourg and Lille complete the top five with 20 points apiece, followed by Lyon in sixth who are left fuming but still very much in the race.

