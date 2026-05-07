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'The best decision I ever made' - Luis Enrique hailed as best manager in the world by PSG president as French giants reach second consecutive Champions League final
PSG reach another Champions League final
Les Parisiens secured their place in the Champions League final after defeating Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate in the semi-finals, prompting strong praise from club chairman Al-Khelaifi for head coach Enrique. PSG navigated the knockout stages successfully to book a second consecutive appearance in Europe’s biggest club match. After taking a 5-4 lead from the first-leg in the French capital, Enrique's side secured a 1-1 draw in Bavaria on Wednesday to ensure they progress to the headline showdown against Arsenal in Budapest on May 30.
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PSG chairman praises Enrique’s leadership
Their run has strengthened Al-Khelaifi’s belief that Enrique is the ideal figure to lead the club’s long-term project. Since arriving at the Parc des Princes in 2023, the former Barcelona boss has introduced a clearer identity to the team. PSG are now viewed less as a group of individual stars and more as a collective unit capable of competing consistently at the highest level. Speaking to CBS Sports Golazo, Al-Khelaifi described Enrique as the best appointment he has made during his time running the club.
"Luis Enrique is truly our best asset, the best, my best decision," Al-Khelaifi admitted. "I spoke with him for the last 15 years about signing him. He's a fantastic coach, the best coach in the world, but also as a person. It's incredible how he handles the day-to-day operations, the players, everything, even the media, which in France isn't always easy, but he's fantastic.
"It's an honour to have Luis Enrique at the club, along with everyone who is making history. This is what we want. We have the DNA, and we proved it today. They aren't just footballers, they are true warriors. He revolutionised football, not just at Paris Saint-Germain, but all of football. I'm very proud of him, and he truly is the best coach in the world."
A united squad under Enrique
PSG’s hierarchy believe the most significant change under Enrique is the mentality inside the dressing room. The squad is now seen as more unified, with greater emphasis on collective effort and defensive discipline. Al-Khelaifi highlighted the spirit within the team as a key factor behind their success.
"How they work together, how they live together, how they defend on and off the field," he added. "I see them, I live with them, and that's what I love about the team: the fight, the passion, the enjoyment they show when they go to training, working together. Sometimes it's not easy, but everyone supports each other. We're a family, and they are a family, the PSG family."
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PSG target European glory
PSG will now prepare for the Champions League final in Budapest, where they will face Arsenal, who beat Atletico Madrid in the other semi-final. However, before facing the Gunners, PSG will first have their final three Ligue 1 matches under their belt as they look to secure the league title, with Brest being their first opponents in the final stretch of the season.