VIDEO: Porto star inexplicably scores own goal from 40 YARDS as Nottingham Forest earn vital draw in Europa League quarter-final first leg

Vítor Pereira’s side were struggling to find their rhythm early in the first leg after falling behind to an 11th-minute opener from Porto’s William Gomes. However, the momentum of the tie shifted entirely just two minutes later thanks to a moment that left the home crowd in a state of collective disbelief.

The ball was worked across the Porto defensive line to right-back Martim Fernandes. The 20-year-old, under no real pressure, attempted what should have been a routine back-pass to his goalkeeper, Diogo Costa, but got his first-time connection all wrong and the ball flew into the back of the Porto net, sparking a mix of shock and celebration among the Forest players.