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Police investigating claims from Everton star Thierno Barry of friends being attacked in the away end during Premier League defeat at Arsenal
Barry hits out at 'unacceptable' stadium violence
The 23-year-old star has expressed his outrage following a disturbing incident during Everton's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Saturday. The striker, who was introduced as a 69th-minute substitute, used his personal Instagram account to highlight a scuffle that broke out in the away end, claiming that his own friends were targeted by a small minority of supporters.
Accompanying a video clip of the altercation, Barry wrote: "This kind of behaviour is not acceptable in a stadium. I bring my friends to enjoy a game, and it gets ruined by a few silly people. Football should be a place where everyone feels safe and respected. This type of attitude has no place in the game and is simply not tolerated in football. My friends and the people who were attacked had to be escorted by the Arsenal club's security staff as well as the police because of fears of retaliation from our supporters."
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Authorities launch joint investigation into Emirates scuffle
Police have confirmed that they are now looking into the matter after the footage began to circulate widely on social media platforms. The investigation will be a collaborative effort between local Merseyside officers and the Metropolitan Police to identify those responsible for the disorder.
In a statement released via social media, Merseyside Police's dedicated Everton account confirmed: "Aware of videos circulating online of an altercation in the away section towards the end of the #ARSEVE match. We're working with the Met Police to investigate."
Everton vow to take appropriate action
The hierarchy at Hill Dickinson Stadium has reacted swiftly to the allegations, promising a full review of the circumstances surrounding the clash. The club has always taken pride in its travelling support but made it clear that the scenes witnessed at the Emirates do not represent the values of the Merseyside institution or its fanbase.
An official Everton statement, as per ESPN, read: “Everton Football Club is aware of an incident involving supporters in the away section at Emirates Stadium and will review the circumstances surrounding it.
"Violent or disorderly behaviour is completely unacceptable and has no place in football. It does not reflect the passionate and loyal support Everton receives both home and away. The club will work with the relevant authorities to establish the facts and take any appropriate action."
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Appeal for witnesses as police seek information
The investigation is now focused on gathering evidence from those who were seated in the away section during the final stages of the match. The authorities are urging any fans who recorded the incident or witnessed the specific start of the altercation to come forward to assist with the ongoing enquiries.
The club's statement concluded by directing witnesses to the police: "Anyone who witnessed or was involved in the incident is asked to contact Merseyside Police via X @MerPolCC quoting reference 26000206746." The incident overshadowed a difficult afternoon for Everton on the pitch, following a match where Max Dowman magic helped Arsenal secure all three points.
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