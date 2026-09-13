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Crystal Palace v Middlesbrough - Carabao Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Pierre Sage frustrated as 10-man Crystal Palace suffer dramatic late defeat to Ipswich Town

P. Sage
Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town
Crystal Palace
Ipswich Town
Premier League

Pierre Sage was left exasperated after 10-man Crystal Palace conceded a crushing 90th-minute winner to slip to a 3-2 Premier League defeat against Ipswich Town at Selhurst Park on Saturday. Despite Jorgen Strand Larsen cancelling out Leif Davis' header, substitute Zian Flemming struck at the death to punish Axel Disasi's costly first-half red card.

  • Tractor Boys snatch victory

    Anan Khalaili gave the hosts an early lead before Emersonn headed home an equaliser, but a straight red card for Disasi following a reckless challenge on Jack Clarke flipped the contest on its head. Davis headed the visitors in front on the stroke of half-time, though Strand Larsen managed to restore parity for the Eagles after the break. Substitute Flemming ultimately settled a chaotic affair, striking in the 90th minute to snatch all three points for Ipswich.

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  • Crystal Palace FC v Ipswich Town - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Sage rues costly dismissal

    Sage expressed his frustration to BBC Match of the Day after his side walked away empty-handed having played with ten men: "It's difficult when you play 10 v 11, but I think we did well with that because we reorganised into a 5-3-1, and we didn't allow them too much space.

    "We made a mistake before half-time. In the end, we came back into the game by playing and being together. We had the opportunity to make it 3-2, and we missed. I am frustrated for the players because they gave a lot and deserved at least a point."

  • Visitors secure historic triumph

    The victory marked the first time the Tractor Boys have won a Premier League match from behind since December 2001, lifting them to eighth in the table with six points from four fixtures.

    Manager Gary O'Neil praised his side's resilience after the final whistle: "I'm pleased for the players and the fanbase. It is tough to win away from home in the Premier League as a newly-promoted side. We've done it after the second away game of the season.

    "Fantastic character, three good goals, and we look like a threat. Plenty of positives. There is lots we need to improve, but in terms of character, there were some big pluses."

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  • Crystal Palace FC v Ipswich Town - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Eagles seek immediate response

    Palace must quickly reset as they host Lech Poznan in the Europa League at Selhurst Park on Thursday, September 17, keen to snap their home slump. Disasi remains eligible for European duty before serving his domestic suspension, handing Sage a vital defensive option. Meanwhile, O'Neil's side immediately turn their focus to a stern cup test as they prepare to host Arsenal in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday.

Carabao Cup
Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Europa League
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
Lech Poznan crest
Lech Poznan
LCH