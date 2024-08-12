Basketball - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 15Getty Images Sport
Thomas Hindle

Phoenix Suns star and 2024 team USA Olympic gold medalist Kevin Durant purchases minority stake in PSG

Paris Saint-GermainLigue 1

14-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant has become an investor in the Ligue 1 club, purchasing an undisclosed share.

  • Durant to invest in reigning Ligue 1 champions
  • NBA star has stake in Philadelphia Union & NY/NJ Gotham
  • Follows in footsteps of Lebron James & Liverpool
