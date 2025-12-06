Getty Images Sport
Pep Guardiola admits Rodri is 'suffering' after latest injury setback with Ballon d'Or winner still 'weeks' away from Man City return
Rodri wasn't getting carried away
When Rodri returned to the City team after nine months out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury earlier this year, he knew it would take time to return to the form that earned him the Golden Ball.
In late June, he said at the Club World Cup: "I feel very, very strong, to be honest. The process was long, but I was taking my time. The most important thing was to keep focused and be strong. Don't be sad or whatever. One day I'll come back and this day has finally come and I'm very excited to play again. I know it's still going to be months until I reach my level, but I'm so happy."
At the start of the new season, City did their best to ease Rodri back into action but his injury issues have reared their ugly head again, something Guardiola has bemoaned.
Rodri 'struggling' with new injury
Rodri sustained this hamstring injury against Brentford on October 5, a game he only lasted 22 minutes in. The 29-year-old has played just one minute since then, as he appeared as a late substitute against Bournemouth on November 2. And it seems he will have to be patient for a while yet.
Guardiola told reporters on Friday: "Do you know what it means playing without the best player in the world two seasons ago? Our main player, when we won the Treble and playing 70 games. [Then] during one year and a half [years] without him. Do you know what we miss? I want him back now...here. He is suffering, he is struggling because he wants to come back, but I want to protect him. I want to be sure right now that we minimise the risk. This is what we want. I want him desperately right now, in Madrid, or the next one but after that six more weeks he is out? No sense. When you have an injured ACL, your body is completely different."
Rodri on 'another level'
City currently sit five points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal and while they haven't been at their best, they are still title contenders. But it seems Guardiola thinks they would be in a much better position if Rodri had been available for much of this campaign.
He added: "Rodri is another level of the players. If Rodri came on for the last 20 minutes against Fulham, put him in the middle and do you know what is the effect? Just his presence, not even touching the ball? The other 10 players feel safe and they play better. What will you do, you're a football player or you are a journalist, over 18 months you cannot do your job. You want to write, you want inspiration and show how good you are and you cannot do it. How do you feel? It feels bad. Of course, he is strong and in some moments he is sad. I would not be happy if he is not sad or concerned. Ahead of us, we have many nightmare things to live. He has to be there. He will be there."
What comes next for Rodri's Man City?
While Rodri continues his injury rehab, his City side host high-flying Sunderland at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon. If results go their way this weekend, they could close the gap to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal to two points, should the Gunners lose at third-placed Aston Villa.
On newly-promoted Sunderland, Guardiola added: "They deserve to be where they are. Momentum can happen after a few games but after 14 fixtures in the Premier League with these opponents? To be in that position, they deserve it."
