AFP
Pep Guardiola set for sensational Manchester City RETURN following guilty financial verdict
Guardiola lines up Etihad comeback
Guardiola is reportedly preparing a surprise appearance at the Etihad Stadium to demonstrate his absolute backing for Manchester City. The iconic coach stepped down as manager at the end of last season, handing the reins to Enzo Maresca, but remains deeply connected to the Etihad giants.
According to The Mirror, Guardiola intends to be in the stands when City host Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on October 14. The report claims that the Catalan tactician has informed senior executives that he wants to "be with his people" during this turbulent period.
City are reeling from an independent commission's decision to find them guilty of all charges regarding breaches of Premier League financial regulations between 2009 and 2018. Guardiola's remarkable legacy of 20 trophies in a decade is now under intense scrutiny, as his unprecedented success occurred during the investigated timeframe.
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Club launches defiant defence
Despite the damning verdict, the Manchester outfit vehemently denies any wrongdoing and has formally launched an appeal. In a firm statement released on Friday, City doubled down on their innocence and criticised the commission's conclusions.
"The club’s firm position is that, on multiple grounds, the opinion contains clear material errors, of law, principle and fact and is unsafe," the official release read. "The club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions, relating to this case."
The Citizens added that they would respect due process, noting they are restricted from commenting further until the legal proceedings are fully resolved.
Unwavering loyalty from afar
Guardiola consistently defended the club's hierarchy during his tenure, maintaining that executives had assured him no rules were broken. Following the explosive ruling, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss used social media to publicly reiterate his fierce loyalty to Man City.
Taking to X earlier this week, the former boss wrote: "I want every single Manchester City fan across the world to know I am here; more than ever. I am, always have been, always will, be behind my club, my owner, my chairman, Ferran [Soriano], the players, staff, Enzo and you, our unique supporters."
He concluded his impassioned message by declaring: "Let me be clear - we will get through this together. I love you all." Currently taking a sabbatical in Barcelona, Guardiola is eager to translate those words into action by returning to Manchester.
- AFP
Maresca faces crucial European test
Maresca must now navigate an unprecedented storm while preparing his squad for a colossal continental clash against PSG. The Italian manager will hope Guardiola's impending visit can galvanise a fanbase and dressing room rocked by the off-field chaos.
City's legal battle against the Premier League will play out in the background, but their immediate focus must remain on the pitch. Securing a pivotal Champions League victory in front of their former talisman could provide the exact spark they need to weather the current turbulence.
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