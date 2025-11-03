Getty
'We know each other quite well' - Pep Guardiola lashes out at referees as Man City manager asserts he won't 'call' officials after 10 years of questionable decisions
How USMNT star Adams contributed to Guardiola's anger
City led that contest midway through the first half courtesy of another effort from prolific Norwegian striker Erling Haaland. Parity was restored, however, when USMNT star Adams hit the net. He did so despite the home side being of the opinion that Gianluigi Donnarumma was impeded.
The hosts' Italian goalkeeper argued that his arm had been pulled by David Brooks at a corner, preventing him from getting a fist to the ball. With Donnarumma unable to make proper contact with a delivery flighted into his penalty area, Adams was free to bundle home from five yards out.
City’s protests fell on deaf ears, with Donnarumma being booked for arguing his case. Guardiola was left riled on the touchline, as he turned to supporters and urged them to make more noise and get behind his players. The Catalan coach brought another contentious incident up afterwards, but was quick to explain why he will not be seeking an audience with Taylor and Premier League referee bosses.
Guardiola irked by many decisions since 2016
Guardiola told reporters after being left puzzled by plenty of big decisions across his nine-and-a-half years as Manchester City manager: “I don't call to the officials and the referees, I'm not the manager to do that. I don't do it. Of course they will not call me, but [Brooks went] there and pulled [Donnarumma's arm] down and made it unstable. And after that, I'm sorry to tell you. But I said many times, I know all the referees, I know them one decade perfectly, what is going on in this stadium. I know it.
“I don't call. I don't have time. My schedule is three games, I have games. I don't have time to waste my time talking. I said to [Taylor] after when we see each other, tell me if it's a foul or not because I'm waiting.
“If it's a foul or not, just tell me. Just take a look. It's fine. They're brave here. In the Etihad they are brave, so brave. I'm one decade here and we know each other quite well. I'm so pleased with what we achieved with Man City, despite everything, so it has been so good. So good.”
Guardiola explains why he will not meet with match officials
It is not the first time that Guardiola has taken aim at Premier League officials. Having been at the Etihad Stadium since 2016, he has previously said of trying to steer clear of debates with those that have a difficult job to do: “I go to the game and I never ever know who is the referee. When I see their face, it’s ‘oh, I remember that face’. I never in my life talk about the referees before, during or after – never ever, ever.
“A mistake can be a mistake and we are sad, and when it’s in our favour we are lucky. But I don’t waste my time. I have to economise, I have to choose with my time exactly what I have to do. I don’t spend one second (thinking) about referees, especially when we lose. All I am concerned about is what we have to do to play well. The decisions are the decisions and during the season there are moments that help you, sometimes not.”
Man City fixtures: Dortmund & Liverpool next on the agenda
Adams’ goal for Bournemouth counted for little in the grand scheme of things as the Cherries ended up leaving the Etihad Stadium empty-handed. Haaland grabbed his second of the game for City in the 33rd minute - taking him to 17 for the season at club level - before Nico O’Reilly wrapped up a 3-1 win on the hour mark.
The Blues will be back in Champions League action on Wednesday when playing host to German giants Borussia Dortmund, before then welcoming Liverpool to Manchester for a crunch clash on November 9 that will take both sides into the next international break.
