Getty Images Sport
'I feel at home!' - Pedro Neto commits future to Chelsea with long-term extension through 2032 following Xabi Alonso renaissance
Stamford Bridge security for Portugal star
Chelsea have officially confirmed that Neto has signed a contract extension on improved terms, tying him to the club until 2032 - adding a further year to his previous deal that was set to expire in 2031. The 26-year-old Portugal international has become a vital cog in the machine at Stamford Bridge Pedro Neto has signed a contract extension at Chelsea until 2032 after thriving in a new wing-back role under manager Xabi Alonso at Stamford Bridge., featuring regularly under new manager Xabi Alonso.
The winger, who joined the Blues from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £51.4 million in 2024, expressed his delight at the new arrangement, highlighting his emotional connection to the club and his ambitions for the future. Neto described signing the new deal as an 'unbelievable moment' for his career and personal life. Speaking to the club's official channels, he said: 'I feel at home here. I feel like I want to achieve more things here. I'm really excited because I think we can achieve a lot of things together.'
- AFP
Internal review leads to contract rewards
This renewal marks the latest step in Chelsea's ongoing drive to secure their core stars on new deals, following directly on the heels of striker Joao Pedro, who signed improved terms last month. The Blues have been actively tying down key figures throughout the year - having handed fresh terms to captain Reece James in March and midfielder Moises Caicedo in April. Chelsea are currently conducting a comprehensive internal review of first-team contracts, a strategy designed to reward players who have consistently earned improved terms through their performances on the pitch.
During the most recent transfer window, Neto was frequently linked with a move away from Chelsea, with Premier League giants Manchester City reportedly among the clubs monitoring his situation. However, the Portuguese stayed at the club and has since seen his stock rise significantly.
Alonso praises tactical flexibility
Alonso has been vocal about his admiration for Neto's contribution to the team, particularly his ability to balance offensive flair with defensive responsibility. Speaking about Neto's evolving role before Saturday's clash against Hull City, Alonso said: 'For me, he is a winger. You can call him a winger or a wing-back because he has many qualities. He can play on the last line and he can defend on the first line, so he has the capacity to do many things. He is good in one-on-one situations, he is scoring goals and he has a fantastic work rate.'
The manager's tactical setup relies heavily on players who can cover significant ground and transition quickly between phases of play, a profile that Neto fits perfectly. Alonso noted that he had been monitoring the player long before his own arrival at the club, adding: 'He connects very well with the players around him. I knew him well from watching many of Chelsea's games. With him, you know that he is going to compete and you want those kinds of players in your team. I am very happy with Pedro and the work he is doing.'
- Getty Images Sport
Neto's Chelsea numbers so far
So far this season, Neto has made five appearances for Chelsea across all competitions, scoring two goals. Overall, the Portuguese winger has featured 108 times in all competitions for the Blues, netting 21 goals while helping the club secure both the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup titles.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting