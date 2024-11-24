'Outplayed in every department' - Gary Neville says Man City are 'in decline and easy to play against' as miserable run continues with Spurs annihilation

Getty ImagesHarry Pascoe'Outplayed in every department' - Gary Neville says Man City are 'in decline and easy to play against' as miserable run continues with Spurs annihilationManchester CityP. GuardiolaPremier LeagueManchester City vs TottenhamTottenhamGary Neville believes Manchester City are in decline after losing five games in a row for the first time under Pep Guardiola.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCity toothless in embarrassing 4-0 home defeatGuardiola loses five consecutive games for first time everChampions' hopes of title defence already bleakFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Who will win the Premier League title?Manchester CityManchester UnitedLiverpoolArsenalChelseaOther86445 Votes