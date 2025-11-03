Getty Images
PSG's Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona's Lamine Yamal highlight stacked FIFPRO Men's World 11 as Inter Miami's Lionel Messi misses out
- FIFPRO
A squad full of talent
The 2025 squad is composed of some of the brightest talents in Europe, and features representatives from four of Europe's big five leagues:
Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarruma PSG Defender Achraf Hakimi PSG Defender Virgil Van Dijk Liverpool Defender Nuno Mendes PSG Midfielder Vitinha PSG Midfielder Pedri Barcelona Midfielder Jude Bellingham Real Madrid Midfielder Cole Palmer Chelsea Forward Lamine Yamal Barcelona Forward Ousmane Dembele PSG Forward Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid
- (C)Getty images
PSG lead the way
The Parisians, unsurprisingly, lead the way, with five of the club's starting XI of the Champions League winning side honored. They might have had more, too. Centerback Marquinhos and midfielder Joao Neves were both nominated - but neither cracked the side.
Winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was a surprise omission from the list of nominees, which was released in October. Barcelona and Real Madrid were next on the list, with two players apiece, voted in by their peers.
Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal became the youngest-ever player named in the Men’s World 11, and Chelsea's Cole Palmer is one of six debutants.
"Being part of the FIFPRO World 11 is obviously a great honor and to be voted by the other players is a nice feeling," said Palmer. "They know what it takes, obviously, to play the game at a high level, so to be voted by them is the best feeling."
- Getty Images Sport
No room for Lionel Messi
The headline omission was Messi. The Argentine missed the 2024 squad, as well, after making it for 17 straight years. He figured to have an outside shot after being nominated and shortlisted this year, but was unable to crack the team.
- AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah among high profile omissions
Other absentees were perhaps more surprising. Mohamed Salah wasn't included in the World 11, despite leading the Premier League in both goals and assists - and also leading Liverpool to the title.
Cristiano Ronaldo received a nomination, but was not in the team. Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander Arnold and Raphinha - despite being considered a Ballon d'Or candidate for much of the season - also missed out.
Advertisement