News Images
Nuno Espirito Santo urges West Ham to fix defensive errors ahead of Millwall derby
Nuno demands focus ahead of fierce London derby
West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo called for an immediate defensive improvement as his side turn their attention to Saturday's explosive derby against Millwall. The Championship leaders saw their Carabao Cup run end on Tuesday night following a narrow 3-2 home defeat to Fulham.
Goals from summer signings Morato and Pablo brought the Hammers level twice before Oscar Bobb struck a 77th-minute winner for the visitors.
Nuno stressed that his players must eliminate defensive lapses ahead of their trip to South East London.
- Martin Dalton
Manager urges squad to move past cup disappointment
Speaking post-match, Nuno expressed sadness over the result but praised the effort of his players and the home support. While pleased with his team's attacking output, he emphasized that individual defensive mistakes cost them progression.
The manager insisted that the squad cannot dwell on the setback with a high-stakes fixture looming.
"I feel sad because of the effort the boys put in, but we made mistakes and were punished," Nuno stated. "There is improvement to be made defensively, but there's no time for sorrow. We have to focus on Saturday, it's a huge week for us."
Rivals prepare for first meeting since 2012
The weekend clash at The Den marks the first competitive meeting between West Ham and Millwall since February 2012, when the Hammers earned a 2-1 victory. Much has changed since that encounter, which featured Harry Kane as a Millwall substitute and Gary O'Neil on the West Ham bench.
While West Ham sit top of the Championship table aiming for an immediate Premier League return, Millwall seek a turnaround after losing four of their last six matches across all competitions.
The Lions remain just four points off the summit despite their recent winless run.
- Martin Dalton
Hammers aim to preserve summit position
With Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa celebrating his first away victory in charge, West Ham must quickly regroup for their return to league action. Nuno's men intend to protect their lead at the top of the standings.
The manager expects his team to match the intensity required for one of English football's fiercest rivalries.
West Ham aim to channel their attacking form to claim three vital points at The Den.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting