AFP
'Not helping anyone' - Raheem Sterling told to retire and 'go to Ibiza' amid Feyenoord struggles
Harsh retirement advice for Sterling
Van der Gijp delivered a brutal assessment of Sterling’s current form, suggesting the winger should retire immediately. The 31-year-old joined Feyenoord as a free agent following the termination of his Chelsea contract, but he has failed to recapture the spark that once made him one of Europe's most feared attackers.
Speaking on the Willem & Wessel podcast, Van der Gijp did not hold back, stating: "He should just go to Robin van Persie and say, 'Let’s stop this, this isn’t going to work, this isn’t good for me, for you, or for the club'. You’re not really helping anyone with this. He should just go to Ibiza, put on his swimming trunks and eat a delicious paella with his wife. Then he’d be having a great time. But this isn’t going to work out for him anymore. What a shame."
- AFP
Struggles in the Eredivisie
The former Manchester City and Liverpool star has managed only one assist in his first five appearances for the Rotterdam giants, coming in a victory against Excelsior. His performance in the recent 1-1 draw against Ajax was particularly disappointing, leading Van Persie to substitute him after just 55 minutes as Feyenoord chased a way back into the game.
Fellow pundit Willem van Hanegem echoed Van der Gijp's concerns, questioning whether Sterling still has the physical attributes to compete at the top level. "He just wasn’t there again, no. If I were them, I would ask for my money back and say: just go home," the former Feyenoord midfielder argued. "You shouldn’t put a player like that through. He used to be a good player; he was still fit and fast, but that’s about it. If he bumps into you, he falls over. Isn’t that crazy? You shouldn’t do that yourself as a player either. If he lacks speed and has the ball, they just walk right over him. That’s pointless."
Van Persie demands more impact
Despite the intensifying criticism from the Dutch media, head coach Robin van Persie is maintaining a more diplomatic public stance, while acknowledging that he expects more from his marquee winter signing. The former Arsenal and Manchester United striker is desperate for Sterling to find his rhythm as Feyenoord look to secure a second-place finish in the Eredivisie table.
"The most important thing is winning matches during this period of Raheem getting fitter and fitter," Van Persie told reporters. "I do respect and acknowledge where he is coming from, but at the same time we have to deliver as a club. We have to end up second, it’s as simple as that. I believe he’s making steps in terms of fitness, in terms of what he delivers. At the same time, I want to see more impact off the ball, more impact on the ball."
- AFP
What comes next?
With his short-term contract expiring at the end of the season, Sterling faces a defining few months in his professional life. The England international will hope for another chance to prove his worth to Van Persie when Feyenoord take in a trip to FC Volendam after the international break.