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Eredivisie

Eredivisie Overview

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Ajax sign free agent Bissouma

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma has officially found a new home after joining Dutch giants Ajax on a free transfer. The 30-year-old moves to Amsterdam looking to revitalise a career that stalled significantly during a turbulent final chapter in North London.

TransfersY. Bissouma
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Yves Bissouma closing in on Ajax transfer

Former Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma is on the verge of reviving his career with a move to Dutch giants Ajax. The Mali international has been a free agent since leaving north London upon the expiration of his contract in June.

TransfersAjax
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Eredivisie, fixtures & results

Saturday 19 September
AZ Alkmaar badge
AZ Alkmaar
AZ
1
Telstar badge
Telstar
TEL
0
FT
FC Twente badge
FC Twente
TWE
3
PSV Eindhoven badge
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
2
FT
NEC Nijmegen badge
NEC Nijmegen
NEC
1
Go Ahead Eagles badge
Go Ahead Eagles
GAE
1
FT
Thursday 8 October
PSV Eindhoven badge
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
SC Heerenveen badge
SC Heerenveen
HEE
Friday 9 October
Go Ahead Eagles badge
Go Ahead Eagles
GAE
Sparta Rotterdam badge
Sparta Rotterdam
SPA
Feyenoord badge
Feyenoord
FEY
AZ Alkmaar badge
AZ Alkmaar
AZ
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1AZ Alkmaar crestAZ Alkmaar76101861219
W
D
W
W
W
2Feyenoord crestFeyenoord75202571817
W
W
W
D
W
3PSV Eindhoven crestPSV Eindhoven751124101416
L
W
W
W
W
4FC Twente crestFC Twente7511157816
W
W
W
D
W
5Ajax crestAjax74212191214
D
W
W
L
W
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Betting spotlight

Opta data predicts turnaround for 3 Premier League teams
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Frequently asked questions

Ajax are the most successful club in Eredivisie history, securing the league title a record 36 times. Their most recent league triumph came at the end of the 2021-22 season.

The Eredivisie currently features 18 teams competing in the league, which has been the norm since the 1966-67 season. From its inception in 1956 till 1962, there were 18 teams, too, but the number was reduced to 16 between 1962 and 1966.

Pim Doesburg holds the Eredivisie record for the most appearances, having played in 687 matches over his career. His longevity and consistency between the posts as a goalkeeper made him a standout figure in Dutch football.

Willy van der Kuijlen holds the title of the Eredivisie's all-time top scorer, netting an impressive 311 goals throughout his career. His goal-scoring record remains unmatched in the history of Dutch football.

Dutch great Johan Cruyff has registered the most assists in Eredivisie history, setting up his teammates a scintillating 150 times.

Former Dutch goalkeeper Jan Jongbloed is the oldest-ever player to feature in an Eredivise game. Jongbloed was 44 years and 287 days old when he achieved this feat, playing for Go Ahead Eagles against the now-dissolved HFC Haarlem.

Wim Kras made history as the youngest-ever player in the Eredivisie in 1959, debuting as a right winger for Volendam in a game against Ajax at the age of 15 years and 290 days.

Prominent players who have featured in the Eredivisie include legends like Johan Cruyff, Ruud Gullit, Marco van Basten, Dennis Bergkamp, Arjen Robben, Robin van Persie, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Luis Suarez.

Rinus Michels, Louis van Gaal, and Guus Hiddink are some of Eredivisie's most renowned managers.

The Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, which is the home to Ajax, is the biggest stadium in the Eredivisie with a capacity of 55,865.

Steven Bergwijn is Eredivisie's most expensive player of all-time, having cost Ajax €31.25 million when signing him from Spurs in 2022.