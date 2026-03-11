Getty Images Sport
Noni Madueke says his 'instinct' was behind penalty-winning move for Arsenal as substitute admits Gunners' mood 'isn't amazing' after Bayer Leverkusen draw
Instinctive impact in first leg
Madueke proved to be the ultimate game-changer during his team's 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League round of 16 first leg. Entering the fray for the final half-hour at the BayArena, the England international injected much-needed pace into Mikel Arteta’s side after they had fallen behind early in the second half. Late in the game, Madueke took the ball into the Leverkusen box but went down under a challenge from Malik Tillman, though the home side protested against the decision.
Speaking to Arsenal's official website after the game, Madueke pointed to his natural tendencies as the driving force behind the moment. "I always think I can make an impact, whether I start the game or I'm on the bench," the winger said Noni. "My instinct told me to go into the box when I picked up the ball, so I just went."
Dressing room reaction to the draw
While a draw away from home in Europe is often viewed as a positive result, the high standards within the Arsenal camp meant the feeling was somewhat mixed at the final whistle. Madueke provided an honest assessment of the atmosphere among his teammates as they prepare to take the tie back to north London with everything still to play for.
The attacker believes the team's record at the Emirates Stadium will give them the upper hand in the return fixture. "The mood in the dressing room isn't amazing, but it's not terrible," he explained. "I think it's all to play for in London, in our stadium where we're so, so good. Yeah, so, all to play for, and everyone's fine."
Praise for Havertz and squad depth
The penalty won by Madueke was coolly dispatched by Kai Havertz, who returned to haunt his former club in Germany. The young winger was quick to praise the German international for his reliability from 12 yards and highlighted the incredible depth within the Arsenal squad this season as they chase continental glory.
Having multiple players capable of influencing top-tier matches is a major advantage for the Premier League side, as Madueke noted. "Kai's a class player," he stated. "Obviously everybody knows his qualities, everybody knows the strength in depth we have in this team, so whether you start or finish, there's always room for you to make an impact. I can't wait, I know the atmosphere's going to be amazing. We're going to need them and we're confident we'll get the job done."
Crucial home fixtures await Arsenal
With the European tie poised at 1-1, all eyes are shifting to a pivotal week at the Emirates Stadium. Before hosting the crucial second leg against Bayer Leverkusen next Tuesday, Arsenal must navigate a domestic clash against Everton on Saturday. The Gunners are currently dominating the Premier League, sitting at the top of the table with a seven-point lead.
