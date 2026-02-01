Noni Madueke given Olimpico goal to end 12-month Premier League drought! Arsenal winger awarded effort flapped into his own net by Leeds keeper Karl Darlow

Madueke was understandably disappointed with that decision at the full-time whistle, as his cross had been on target and he forced a mistake from rivals that are battling to keep themselves out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Madueke told BBC Sport, with his case being pleaded to the powers that rule on contentious goal calls: “How can that be an own goal? It was going on target, if the keeper’s not in the goal then it goes in, so, I don’t understand how that’s an own goal. So Premier League please take a look at that and fix it for me.”

Darlow will be pleased to hear that the Premier League have looked into the case and decided to rule in favour of Madueke. A statement on their official website reads: “Noni Madueke has been awarded Arsenal's second goal in their 4-0 win at Leeds United on Saturday.

“The goal was initially given as an own goal by Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darlow, who parried Madueke's corner kick into the back of his own net. But the Premier League's Goal Accreditation Panel has now confirmed it has been credited to Madueke, giving the former Chelsea winger his first Premier League goal for Arsenal.”

