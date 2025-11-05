Getty/GOAL
No room for Neymar at the World Cup? Carlo Ancelotti says Brazil squad 'close' to being decided with Santos star left out again
Neymar’s wait for Brazil return continues
Brazil fans are patiently waiting for Neymar to put on the national team colours once more as the World Cup fast approaches. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star has not played for the five-time World Cup winners since October 2023, when Brazil lost 2-0 to Uruguay. Neymar had to be stretchered off in the stoppage time of the first half in that game, and Brazil’s worst fears came true after he was diagnosed with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
The dazzling attacker spent almost a year on the sidelines, before marking his return for his then-employers Al-Hilal in October 2024.
He made a sensational return to his boyhood club Santos in winter earlier this year, but he has struggled to regain fitness and rhythm, missing 40 games in the past year alone. His recent hamstring injury saw him remain out of action for over six weeks. Neymar marked his return with a 23-minute cameo against Fortaleza in a 1-1 league draw, but that wasn’t enough to convince Brazil boss Ancelotti to include him in the squad for the upcoming friendlies against Senegal and Tunisia.
Did Ancelotti hint at Neymar missing out on World Cup selection?
In October, Neymar was handed an international lifeline by Ancelotti, who claimed that doors to the Brazil national team will always be open for the 33-year-old as long as he remains in good physical condition. "Neymar can play at his highest level in this team without any problems," the ex-Real Madrid boss told reporters. "When he is in good physical condition, he has the quality to play not only in Brazil but in any team in the world because of his talent."
However, following the announcement of Brazil's squad for the upcoming international friendlies, reporters once again began speculating whether Selecao's all-time top scorer would make it to the 2026 World Cup in Canada, United States and Mexico next summer. During the press conference recently, Ancelotti said: "I haven't spoken to Neymar yet, we'll see what happens when he recovers and is able to play again." He also added that he "might call up a player who lacks fitness for the first match or two of the World Cup, but it is impossible" for him "to include a player who is not physically ready for the entire tournament. We need players who are at their best."
Ancelotti's statements following the announcement of the squad might have added further weight to the notion that Neymar might indeed miss out on the flight for next year's marquee event. "I believe that the more time I spend with the players, the closer we get to the final list. I think we are close to what could be the final list for June, I think 17 to 18 players," said the Italian head coach.
Ancelotti's dream: Ending Brazil's 24-year wait for the World Cup
In an interview with FIFA earlier this year, the former AC Milan, Chelsea, PSG, Bayern Munich and Everton boss revealed his ambition to guide Brazil to World Cup glory next year. "The same thing we always hope for!", said Ancelotti when asked what he is hoping for from the Brazilian faithful at the World Cup. "They’ll show us great support. I think it’s our responsibility, in the Selecao, to give Brazilians what they want: to win the World Cup for the first time in 24 years."
Neymar's future at Santos uncertain amid Brazil absence
Neymar is nearing the end of his contract with Santos, with reports suggesting that the Brazilian heavyweights are reportedly in a dilemma over the superstar's future at the club. Recently, Marcelo Teixeira, the club president, confirmed that they would like to renew Neymar's contract. But any extension will come with financial limitations.
"The Neymar project isn’t for six months or a year. It’s for the 2026 World Cup," Teixeira said. "Santos knew how they would treat Neymar, the investment made. It’s a high investment. Santos and Neymar evaluate the situation periodically. We evaluated it when he came, and that evaluation isn't the same as today's. And the financial situation will be evaluated by both parties until the end of the year. He's not worried about the finances. And Santos has a limit.
"Neymar’s project is the 2026 World Cup. If we find common ground, his continuity will be confirmed. As long as Santos and Neymar, who have a strong and positive understanding of trust, reach a common ground. I believe we will resolve this situation at the right time."
Reports are suggesting that a reunion with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami could potentially materialise.
