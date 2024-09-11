Paul Mullin Wales Craig BellamyGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

‘No risk’ – Paul Mullin backed for Wales international call-up as prolific Wrexham striker is tipped to secure more top goalscorer honours under Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney in League One

P. MullinWrexhamWalesLeague OneWorld CupC. Bellamy

Wrexham hotshot Paul Mullin is being backed to earn an international call-up with Wales as there is “no risk” involved in giving him a chance.

  • Prolific in National League and the EFL ranks
  • Made himself available for international selection
  • Hoping to earn a chance under new boss Bellamy
