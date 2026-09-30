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'Lamine is the best' - Nico Williams makes Ballon d'Or claim for Yamal
Teenage sensation inspires Seville rout
Williams championed Yamal's undisputed credentials for the Ballon d'Or after the teenage forward bagged a brace and set up another in Spain's 4-1 dismantling of Croatia. That commanding display in Seville built directly on his weekend momentum, having struck an early opener against England at Wembley. Williams capped off the emphatic victory himself, getting on the scoresheet with a rasping strike a minute from time.
- Dave Shopland
Winger offers staunch individual backing
The Barcelona winger's sustained brilliance for both club and country has reignited debate over his claims to football's ultimate individual accolade. Speaking to reporters in the mixed zone after the final whistle, Williams insisted: "Lamine deserves the Ballon d'Or. There are many opinions, but anyone who knows about football and likes football has to know that Lamine is the best."
Stellar campaign strengthens podium claims
Williams' public backing stems from Yamal's sensational campaign, in which he retained the Liga title, lifted the Spanish Super Cup, and inspired his country to World Cup glory in the United States. Having finished as runner-up behind Ousmane Dembele last year, the 19-year-old is now considered a primary contender alongside elite rivals Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane.
- Alberto Gardin
European pace setters await gala
Victory in Seville stretched the world champions' unbeaten sequence to 40 matches, cementing top spot in Nations League Group A3. Luis de la Fuente's side host Czechia on Saturday before concluding the international window with a trip to Croatia three days later.
With voting now officially closed, Yamal faces an eager wait until the Ballon d'Or winner is crowned at the gala ceremony in London on October 26.
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